Kyrgyzstan shuts down prominent news outlet

BISHKEK - A court in Kyrgyzstan has ruled to dissolve a non-governmental organisation that ran a popular news website often critical of the government. The court order late on Friday to shut down Kloop.kg follows raids on several other media outlets and arrests of their reporters, which Western governments have criticised as a crackdown on in­dependent media. Kloop.kg’s troubles began last Au­gust when state prosecutors filed a lawsuit to have it shut down on the grounds that Kloop Media, its NGO publisher, was not registered as a media organisa­tion. Prosecutors also pointed out that many of the outlet’s publications were critical of the government, saying they discredited the authorities of the Central Asian nation. The court said that Kloop Media was carrying out activities that were outside of its charter. “The court ruling on Kloop is another nail in the cof­fin of media freedom in Kyrgyzstan,” Anna Kapush­enko, the editor-in-chief of Kloop.