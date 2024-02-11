‘Limited parties’ in coalition can be beneficial: Khurshid Shah

HYDERABAD - The seasoned politician Khurshid Shah emphasised that having a ‘limited number’ of political parties in the coalition government would be beneficial for decision-making and policy implementation. In his recent interview, Khurshid Shah expressed his belief that a coalition formed by two major parties collaborating in decision-making processes would yield optimal results for the government.

Drawing a comparison, Shah cautioned against the potential challenges that may arise with a co­alition consisting of six or more parties, pointing out that such a scenario could result in a situation reminiscent of the complexities faced by the pre­vious government, specifically referring to the dif­ficulties associated with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Highlighting his stance, Shah made it clear that he does not advocate for aligning with political en­tities similar to the previous PDM government.

Earlier in the day, the former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto reached Lahore for a ‘cru­cial post-election meeting’. The PPP leaders are expected to hold a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif during their visit to Lahore for an emergency meeting with party leaders to consult on challeng­ing the election results in NA-127.

The PPP leadership is also expected to adopt a stance on their reservations regarding election re­sults in the Punjab region. Furthermore, there is a potential chance of a post-election meeting be­tween the leadership of PPP and PML-N in Punjab.