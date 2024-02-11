LRCA sets stage for Super Three U16 Round ahead of National Championship

LAHORE - The Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA) is gear­ing up to host the Super Three U16 Round, following the successful con­clusion of the league stage in the LRCA U16 Championship. Talking to The Nation, LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed shared insights into the championship’s progres­sion. “The tournament saw participation from 12 teams, each competing in four league matches within their respective pools. The Super Three Round will feature the tournament’s top-perform­ing players,” he explained.

The LRCA chief provided details on the upcoming round. “Scheduled at the Cricket Centre and Ittefaq LRCA Ground, the Super Three Round will be metic­ulously observed by LRCA U16 Coach Ashraf Ali, Chief Coordinator U16 Imran Bu­cha, and Zonal Presidents. This crucial phase will de­termine the fi­nal LRCA U16 squad for the National U16 One Day Tournament start­ing February 21 across the country.” He also appealed to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to increase the representation of La­hore in the National U16 Championship. “Lahore is the only region hosting a professional U16 tourna­ment of this caliber before the national championship, funded entirely by our re­sources. We advocate for the inclusion of two Lahore teams in future national championships, aligning with our presence in all domestic cricket formats,” said the LRCA chief.

Kh Nadeem applauded Alfateh Group CEO Anees Iqbal Sheikh for his spon­sorship, which provided colored kits for the cham­pionship teams. “Support from corporate leaders like Sheikh is invaluable for nur­turing Lahore’s cricket tal­ent. With their assistance, alongside our coaching and facilities, these young crick­eters have everything they need to achieve interna­tional success for Pakistan.” The teams advancing to the Super Three Round include:

LAHORE BLUES, led by Captain Aaliyan Salman and Vice-Captain Daud Tauqir Rana, M Ali Sattar, Zar Ali Butt, Mian Ahsan Irtaza, Zain Ahmed, Hu­zaifa Khan, M Anas, Abdul Hanan, Taj Muhammad, Abdul Rehman Nasir, Basit Ali, Essa Baloch and Malik M Riaz Manager.

LAHORE WHITES, under the leadership of Captain Ibtisam Azhar, featuring players like Shafi Ullah, Khiz­er Butt, Abdul Rehman Sub­hani, Ali Khokhar, Ahmed Mahmood, Hanan Azhar, Abdul Hadi, Ai Usman, M Usman, Saifullah, Umer Fa­rooq, M Azam and Syed Ab­dul Rasheed Manager.

LAHORE GREENS, cap­tained by Khawaja Hamid Ali with Vice-Captain Has­nain Abbas Dar, including team members Ubaidullah, Azan Jameel, Zain Tasleem Qureshi, Naqeeb Ullah, M Ahsan, Ahmed Ghafoor, Tal­ha Sheraz, Aaliyan Qaiser, Hanan Waqar, Raja Mustafa Abbas, Abdullah Ahmed and Waqar Malik Manager.