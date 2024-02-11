LRCA sets stage for Super Three U16 Round ahead of National Championship

LAHORE - The Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA) is gearing up to host the Super Three U16 Round, following the successful conclusion of the league stage in the LRCA U16 Championship. Talking to The Nation, LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed shared insights into the championship’s progression. “The tournament saw participation from 12 teams, each competing in four league matches within their respective pools. The Super Three Round will feature the tournament’s top-performing players,” he explained.
The LRCA chief provided details on the upcoming round. “Scheduled at the Cricket Centre and Ittefaq LRCA Ground, the Super Three Round will be meticulously observed by LRCA U16 Coach Ashraf Ali, Chief Coordinator U16 Imran Bucha, and Zonal Presidents. This crucial phase will determine the final LRCA U16 squad for the National U16 One Day Tournament starting February 21 across the country.” He also appealed to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to increase the representation of Lahore in the National U16 Championship. “Lahore is the only region hosting a professional U16 tournament of this caliber before the national championship, funded entirely by our resources. We advocate for the inclusion of two Lahore teams in future national championships, aligning with our presence in all domestic cricket formats,” said the LRCA chief.
Kh Nadeem applauded Alfateh Group CEO Anees Iqbal Sheikh for his sponsorship, which provided colored kits for the championship teams. “Support from corporate leaders like Sheikh is invaluable for nurturing Lahore’s cricket talent. With their assistance, alongside our coaching and facilities, these young cricketers have everything they need to achieve international success for Pakistan.” The teams advancing to the Super Three Round include:
LAHORE BLUES, led by Captain Aaliyan Salman and Vice-Captain Daud Tauqir Rana, M Ali Sattar, Zar Ali Butt, Mian Ahsan Irtaza, Zain Ahmed, Huzaifa Khan, M Anas, Abdul Hanan, Taj Muhammad, Abdul Rehman Nasir, Basit Ali, Essa Baloch and Malik M Riaz Manager.
LAHORE WHITES, under the leadership of Captain Ibtisam Azhar, featuring players like Shafi Ullah, Khizer Butt, Abdul Rehman Subhani, Ali Khokhar, Ahmed Mahmood, Hanan Azhar, Abdul Hadi, Ai Usman, M Usman, Saifullah, Umer Farooq, M Azam and Syed Abdul Rasheed Manager.
LAHORE GREENS, captained by Khawaja Hamid Ali with Vice-Captain Hasnain Abbas Dar, including team members Ubaidullah, Azan Jameel, Zain Tasleem Qureshi, Naqeeb Ullah, M Ahsan, Ahmed Ghafoor, Talha Sheraz, Aaliyan Qaiser, Hanan Waqar, Raja Mustafa Abbas, Abdullah Ahmed and Waqar Malik Manager.