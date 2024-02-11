Sunday, February 11, 2024
Minister Info congratulates people for holding peaceful elections

February 11, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   Caretaker Minister for In­formation, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, on Sat­urday said that Khyber Pak­htunkhwa (KP) witnessed a peaceful and well-organised electoral process, leading to the successful election of rep­resentatives. He extended heartfelt congratulations to the winning candidates. Ex­pressing satisfaction over the outstanding performance of security agencies and ad­ministrative authorities, Bar­rister Feroze Jamal Kakakhel commended their efficiency in ensuring a secure elec­toral environment. The vigi­lant provincial government’s mandate prioritized conduct­ing free, fair, and impartial elections, and this commit­ment was diligently fulfilled, said the Information Minister. He praised the efforts made to uphold a peaceful atmo­sphere during the election process. In response to any election-related grievances, the Information Minister ad­vised candidates to approach the Election Commission of­fice. He emphasized the im­portance of abiding by the law and refraining from tak­ing matters into one’s own hands. The province is now poised to move forward un­der the elected representa­tives, and the Information Minister expressed optimism for a prosperous and harmo­nious future for KP.

