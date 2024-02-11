Myths & speculations about General Elections-2024

ISLAMABAD - Speculation and myth shops have been hot in Pakistan since the caretaker set-up took charge on August 14th, 2023. Conspira­cy theorists on social media and even in legacy media were sell­ing all sorts of products for the targeted audiences.

One of the biggest myths about the General Elections (GE) 2024 was that the election won’t take place and caretaker setup is here to stay for at least 2 years. The theory was that the technocratic caretaker cabinet comprises one of the best minds in their re­spective fields and they’ll make all the necessary reforms to take Pakistan out of the turmoil it’s in. Thanks to the Supreme Court of Pakistan which inter­vened between the stalemate of the Election Commission of Pakistan and President Arif Alvi and made sure GE 2024 will be held in February. Another myth about GE 2024 was that internet service would be shut down in the country for 2 days before the elections, on Election Day, and a couple of days after the election. Some of the folks who work in IT even planned to move to UAE so their work wouldn’t be disturbed and some took days off from work. Internet service along with mobile phone networks were completely turned off by the government on Election Day even with giving assurance that they wouldn’t be shut off. Care­taker set-up claimed that it was done to prevent possible terror­ist attacks in the country.

There was also speculation that youth and the silent voter would come out in huge numbers to cast their vote and change the alleged plans of the establish­ment on Election Day.

This turned out to be true. Youth and silent voters came out big-time to support PTI. It has been reported that they were not allowed to set up their camps outside the polling stations so they went to different parties’ camps took their voter slips and voted for PTI. PTI supporters came a bit late around 11 am but kept coming since the polling time was finished.

It was said that PTI won’t be able to take more than 35/40 seats on elections day which turned out to be false as well. Until February 10th, PTI has bagged more than 90 National Assembly seats and results of 15 seats are still pending. PTI doesn’t have a political machin­ery on the ground to mobilize voters. It didn’t require one. Voters came out spontaneously. The Result Transmission Sys­tem (RTS) was shut down in the GE 2018 which deprived candi­dates of results for 3 days and there was a myth that this new Election Management System (EMS) for GE 2024 would be worse than RTS. It turned out to be true as well since the sys­tem shut off on election night and complete results are still not out till February 10th. Some quarters were pretty sure that a Vote of no confidence was held on April 9th, 2022 to bring Im­ran Khan back into the assembly with 2/3rd majority seats in the National Assembly. Even with all the difficulties, allegations, and cases PTI managed to come up as the single biggest party in the National Assembly but couldn’t a get 2/3rd majority in the as­sembly. As of now, the politics have gone back to the drawing-room again. We won’t be sur­prised to see some unnatural al­liances taking place to form the government in the center and provinces. GE 2024 is a surprise for everyone. When the voters go out and vote, all the specula­tions, myths, and planning of the powerful quarters can rest.