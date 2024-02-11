Naqvi visits PSCA, reviews monitoring process

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s Head Office at Qurban Lines and reviewed the mon­itoring process through the Digital Wall.

He inspected the mon­itoring system of Fais­alabad, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi Safe City projects being connect­ed through the camer­as. He shook hands with the staff members of the Safe Cities Authority and commended them on do­ing an effective monitor­ing work.

The CM paid a visit to the Anti Graded Com­mand, Control and Com­munication Centre and conversed with the com­munication officers. He also visited the Data Cen­tre. The MD PSCA briefed him about the monitor­ing system.

The CM chaired a meeting at the Head Of­fice of PSCA in which complete satisfaction was expressed over making excellent ar­rangements along with an effective security plan. Mohsin Naqvi paid tributes to the Cabinet Committee for Law & Order, administration, police, and the law en­forcement institutions. “People used their right to franchise in a peace­ful environment across Punjab. The whole team performed their nation­al obligation in a very nice manner for holding transparent, free and fair elections. An im­portant phase for hold­ing the general elections passed away peaceful­ly by the grace of Allah Almighty and owing to the day and night hard work of the Punjab gov­ernment. We profoundly thank Allah Almighty on the holding of general elections peacefully and nicely,” he said.

The police, administra­tion and the law enforce­ment agencies jointly maintained the law and order in the province, he mentioned.

“Excellent security ar­rangements in every city of Punjab includ­ing Lahore had been made,” he added. The IG Police, Secretary Home, CCPO Lahore, MD PSCA and officials concerned were also present.

CM OPENS POLICE KHIDMAT MARKAZ

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the state-of-the-art Police Khidmat Markaz ‘Abshar’ at Shad­man (Jail Road) here on Saturday.

He visited the Khidmat Markaz and undertook a test drive by sitting in the driving simulator. He in­spected the counters be­ing established for the facilitation of the gener­al public at the Khidmat Markaz. He witnessed various sections of the Khidmat Markaz and re­viewed facilities being provided to citizens.

The CM monitored the self-kiosk machine at the Khidmat Markaz and appreciated the excel­lent arrangements being made for citizens besides commending the IG Po­lice and his team. The CM apprised that two self-ki­osk machines have been installed at the Khidmat Markaz where citizens can themselves inquire about the provision of facilities at the Khidmat Markaz.

IG Police Doctor Usman Anwar briefed him about the Khidmat Markaz. The CCPO Lahore, Secretary Health, DIG Operations, CTO and officials con­cerned were present.

CM INSPECTS UPGRADED BUILDING OF POLICE STATION

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the Race Course police station and inspected the upgraded building.

The CM witnessed of­fices of the police officers and personnel, reviewed the meeting room along with other rooms. He vis­ited the new office of DIG Security Division and also witnessed offices of other officers of the Security Di­vision and lauded its con­struction quality.

IG Police Dr. Usman An­war briefed the CM about the upgradation project. Punjab Institute of Cardi­ology (PIC) Board Chair­man Dr Farqat Alamgir, CCPO, CTO and other po­lice officials were also present.