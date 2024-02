Nawaz-Shujaat meeting postponed

The meeting between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-i-Azam (PML-Q) Chairman Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has been postponed.

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was going to Islamabad to hold a meeting with PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif on Monday.

Earlier, a PML-N delegation led by Nawaz Sharif was scheduled to meet Ch Shujaat Hussain in Lahore today (Sunday).

Shafay said Shujaat Hussain would hold meetings with PML-N leadership and other parties in Islamabad.