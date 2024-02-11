New York’s fashion week kicks off

NEW YORK - As Dhis red, white and blue mainstay pre­pares to turn 40, Tommy Hilfiger paid tribute to New York as a lead­ing character in his journey to the design big-time as the city’s fashion week got underway. To a hip-hop and disco-heavy soundscape cu­rated by DJ Questlove evocative of the city’s recent past, Hilfiger show­cased a strong campus look set off by book bags, varsity ties and near­ly ubiquitous baseball caps. Under Rafael Guastavino’s tiled vaulted ceilings in New York’s Grand Cen­tral station oyster bar, 72-year-old Hilfiger dazzled Manhattan’s glit­terati with a stream of blazers and chunky knitwear over crisp cotton button-up shirts with wide 90s col­lars. “We’re coming out of the baggy era,” said one fashion observer.