No govt can be formed in Centre, Punjab, Balochistan sans PPP: Bilawal

KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sat­urday said that that no government could be formed in Centre, Punjab and Balochistan without inclusion of his PPP party.

“A government should be formed with national unity to bring political stability,” Bilawal said while speak­ing to a private TV channel. “I want to end the politics of hate and division.”

After the recent polls, he claimed that the PPP is the only party with representation in all four provinces.

“Complete results have not been released yet [...] However, without the PPP, no government can be formed in Centre, Punjab and Balochistan.”

He thanked the nationals for cast­ing their vote in large numbers. The former foreign minister also congratu­lated PPP supporters and voters for ex­hibiting confidence in the party’s lead­ership and candidates on the poll day.

“I cannot indulge in the old style of politics [...] We want to bring political stability in our country.”

The PPP chief said that the decision for the next government will be taken by the party’s central executive com­mittee (CEC) after the announcement of the final election results. “It is in the country’s interest to build politi­cal unity as it would be difficult to re­solve public issues without address­ing the core national issue of political instability.” Bilawal, whose party was a key ally to the for­mer coalition government led by the Pakistan Demo­cratic Movement (PDM) af­ter the ousting of ex-prime minister and Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan via parliamentary vote in 2022, admitted that his party could not solely form the next government with­out a simple majority. “I am not in a position to make any announcement. The nation is also looking towards the decision of the independent candidates,” said the politi­co as the independent candi­dates backed by the former ruling party were domi­nating the election results so far. Commenting on the credibility of the nationwide electoral event, Bilawal said that he was not disappoint­ed with the recent elections. He, however, criticised that they were winning in Lahore with a big margin on Febru­ary 8 at midnight but the sit­uation was entirely changed in the morning.