Past in Perspective

“DNA neither cares nor knows. DNA just is. And we dance to its music.” –Richard Dawkins

Past in Perspective
In 1953, James Watson and Francis Crick revo­lutionised biology with their elucidation of the structure of DNA. Building on Rosalind Franklin’s X-ray diffraction images, they proposed the icon­ic double helix model. This groundbreaking discov­ery revealed that DNA consists of two complemen­tary strands spiraling around a central axis, forming a ladder-like structure. The rungs of this ladder are made up of pairs of nucleotide bases—adenine with thymine, and cytosine with guanine—held together by hydrogen bonds. Watson and Crick’s revelation not only unraveled the mystery of heredity but laid the foundation for modern genetics, transforming our understanding of life at its fundamental level.

