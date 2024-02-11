PML-N, MQM agree 'in principle' to work for coalition govt

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Mutahidda Qaumi Movement (MQM) on Sunday agreed to “in principle” to work together to form a coalition government in the centre, said a statement issued by the PML-N.

“We will work together in the interest of the country and public,” the statement said, adding that basic points had been agreed upon by the two parties.

The 50-minute meeting was attended by MQM’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Dr Farooq Sattar, Kamran Tessori and Mustafa Kamal, while Nawaz and his brother Shehbaz, Ishaq Dar, Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafiq and others represented the PML-N.

According to sources, leadership of both the parties agreed to work together in the 50-minute meeting. They decided to form a joint committee for consultation on formation of a coalition government.

They agreed that the committee would liaise with other parliamentary parties, they added.

The PML-N and MQM leadership also discussed strategy on newly-elected independent members in the Sindh provincial assembly, the sources stated.