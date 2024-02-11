Pneumonia claims lives of 3 kids in Punjab

LAHORE - The bat­tle against severe pneumo­nia continues unabated as the province grapples with the loss of three more chil­dren to the disease. Over the past 24 hours, Pun­jab reported 366 new cas­es of pneumonia, with La­hore alone accounting for 172 new cases within the same period. Fortunate­ly, no fatalities were re­ported from pneumo­nia in Lahore during the same 24-hour timeframe. However, the overall toll remains concerning, with Punjab recording 338 deaths and 23,290 pneu­monia cases this year, while Lahore has seen 61 deaths and 4,823 cases.