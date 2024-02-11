Pneumonia claims lives of 3 kids in Punjab

LAHORE - The battle against severe pneumonia continues unabated as the province grapples with the loss of three more children to the disease. Over the past 24 hours, Punjab reported 366 new cases of pneumonia, with Lahore alone accounting for 172 new cases within the same period. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported from pneumonia in Lahore during the same 24-hour timeframe. However, the overall toll remains concerning, with Punjab recording 338 deaths and 23,290 pneumonia cases this year, while Lahore has seen 61 deaths and 4,823 cases.