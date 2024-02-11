Political huddles in full swing as Nawaz to visit Shujaat today

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) is making its efforts to form a coalition government and back-to-back huddles are in full swing in Lahore-the stronghold of Sharifs.

Two former prime ministers and once very close friends would also sit in Lahore today. The meeting is likely to be held at Zahoor Elahi road in Lahore’s Gulberg area when Nawaz Sharif will visit the residence of Ch Shujaat Hussain.

The veteran politician has once served as interior minister in the second government of Nawaz Sharif but later they parted ways when Shujaat joined hands with Pervez Musharraf.

There was no direct contact between Nawaz and Shujaat for over 20 years.

Later, Shujaat supported the PDM government and his son Ch Salik was made minister in the cabinet of Shehbaz Sharif.

In December last year, Nawaz Sharif visited Shujaat almost after 23 years to devise future plans.

PML-Q won 3 National Assembly and 8 Punjab Assembly seats in the Feb 8 elections and Nawaz would seek Ch Shujaat’s support to form government in the centre and Punjab.