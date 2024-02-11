Political Resilience

Post elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has be­come a powerful political force in Pakistan, and as such, it has earned the right to be con­sidered for formation of governments at both the federal and provincial levels where it obtained ma­jority of votes. Post elections, the party has raised their voice on tampering of vote counting, prompt­ing demands for transparency from the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The electoral process’s lack of transparency and the ongoing allegations of manipulation have sparked doubts about the democratic process’s credibility. These uncertainties endanger the stability of the coun­try in addition to undermining the validity of elec­tions. To preserve democratic values, the ECP must act swiftly to allay these worries and guarantee that elec­tions are held in an impartial and open manner.

PTI’s right to a peaceful protest and the demand for recounts must be recognized and upheld in the face of these obstacles. It is equally crucial to acknowledge, though, that other political parties, should they be able to get the necessary numbers through legal proce­dures, also possess the right to establish government.

At this crucial moment, the nation needs a smooth handover of power that is free from undue influence or coercion. It is imperative that all political actors demonstrate maturity by abstaining from raising ten­sions that may result in conflicts between various parties. Rather, they ought to have a positive conver­sation and try to come to an agreement so that they can resolve differences and preserve the democratic values that the country was built upon.

In the end, all political parties and institutions must put the interests of the country above their own partisanship in order to preserve stability and ensure that democracy endures for the sake of all cit­izens’ prosperity.