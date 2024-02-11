Pollution crisis in Pakistan

I am writing to bring to the at­tention of authorities a pressing concern – pollution in Pakistan. Pakistan is entirely shrouded and holds the unfortunate distinction of having the highest levels of pol­lution worldwide. This issue has inflicted severe hardships upon the citizens of Pakistan, hampering economic growth in both urban and rural areas while significantly contributing to climate change.

The primary causes of pollu­tion include the burning of fos­sil fuels, industrial emissions, do­mestic sources, mining activities, and various facilities. Each year, a substantial number of people in Pakistan bear the brunt of pol­lution’s adverse effects. Unfortu­nately, authorities have thus far failed to adequately address this alarming problem.

In light of the severity of the situation, I strongly recommend that the government takes imme­diate action to address this par­amount issue. Pollution not only hampers economic progress but also poses a grave threat to the environment and public health. It is crucial for the authorities to implement effective measures to curb pollution and safeguard the well-being of the citizens.

MAHNAZ SABZAL,

Karachi.