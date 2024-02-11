PPP dominates Sindh Assembly with 84 seats; MQM clean sweeps Karachi

KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is set to form a gov­ernment in Sindh after it was successful in clinching more than 100 seats in the Sindh provincial assembly, the first time in the his­tory of general elections in Pakistan. The PPP has won 84 general seats out of the 130 in the Sindh Assembly, while it is also projected to receive 20 reserved seats for women and six for members of religious mi­norities, taking its expected tally up to 110 members in the province’s 168th House of Sindh Assembly. From Karachi, the PPP won 10 seats. On the National As­sembly front, however, the Muttahida Qaumi Move­ment-Pakistan (MQM-P) has gained a strong position with 17 seats out of the to­tal 22 — 15 in Karachi and two in Hyderabad.

The PPP, however, man­aged to get 44 seats in the lower house of the Parlia­ment from Sindh, of which seven were from Karachi, said the sources. For the provincial assembly in Sindh, the MQM-P won 26 of the 47 seats. The MQM-P’s overall position was de­termined after the Election Commission of Pakistan announced the “complete results” of the provincial and National Assembly con­stituencies. Independent candidates in the provincial Sindh Assembly have won 14 seats, while Jamaat-e-Islami and Grand Demo­cratic Alliance clinched two seats each. The country wit­nessed a historic 10th gen­eral election, as 60 million Pakistanis exercised their right to vote on February 8. The nation now awaits the complete outcome of the 2024 polls with ECP making gradual announce­ments of complete results from across the country. On February 8, the country’s population elected their choice of representatives for national and provincial assemblies — on 855 con­stituencies. As the results trickle in, independent can­didates are seen dominat­ing the polls, with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) claiming to be in a position to form a majority government in the Centre amid controversy surrounding the outcome. Currently, the PTI-backed candidates are leading with nearly 100 seats followed by PML-N (71), PPP (53) and MQM-P (17).

Meanwhile, as per the complete result of the Sindh Assembly’s 47 constituen­cies of Karachi division, Muttahida Qaumi Move­ment Pakistan is leading with 25 seats followed by Pakistan Peoples Party Par­liamentarian with victory in 10 constituencies of the metropolis. Independent candidates returned suc­cessfully from 10 constitu­encies while Jamaat Islami Pakistan (JIP) got only 2 of its candidates entering into the provincial legislature.

According to the available results (Form-47) issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, voters in the Cen­tral, West, and East districts of Karachi demonstrated overwhelming confidence in MQM-Pakistan as all the seats except one in each district were won by its candidates.