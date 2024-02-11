PPP to play role in Punjab govt formation: Nasir Shah

SUKKUR - Peoples Party leader Nasir Hussain Shah has said, the PPP has swept Sindh in the elec­tion and will also play key role in formation of government in Punjab, ARY News reported on Saturday. Former Sindh min­ister said that no party could form government in centre without the PPP.

PPP leader said, “We are not considering the PTI-support­ed winning candidates as in­dependents,” he said. “We will talk with them in group,” he said. He said the independent winners apart of the PTI are our first priority. He claimed that the PPP will form govern­ment in Sindh and Balochistan. “Balochistan’s chief minister would be from the Peo­ple’s Party,” he said.

“We don’t require anyone for formation of government in Sindh but we respect the mandate of other par­ties. We will hold talks with other parties for making government despite our majority,” he said.