Sunday, February 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PPP to play role in Punjab govt formation: Nasir Shah

Agencies
February 11, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

SUKKUR  -  Peoples Party leader Nasir Hussain Shah has said, the PPP has swept Sindh in the elec­tion and will also play key role in formation of government in Punjab, ARY News reported on Saturday. Former Sindh min­ister said that no party could form government in centre without the PPP.

PPP leader said, “We are not considering the PTI-support­ed winning candidates as in­dependents,” he said. “We will talk with them in group,” he said. He said the independent winners apart of the PTI are our first priority. He claimed that the PPP will form govern­ment in Sindh and Balochistan. “Balochistan’s chief minister would be from the Peo­ple’s Party,” he said.

“We don’t require anyone for formation of government in Sindh but we respect the mandate of other par­ties. We will hold talks with other parties for making government despite our majority,” he said.

Commonwealth Observers express satisfaction over peaceful polls

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1707539855.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024