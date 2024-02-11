President breaks silence on delay in timely transmitting election results

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi who remained silent on election related issues however broke his silence on the re­ports of delay in timely transmitting the election results. In his state­ment posted on ‘X’, he said if elec­tronic voting machines were adopt­ed for conducting the polls, it could have ensured timely calculation and compilation of results.

President Alvi said he himself chaired over 50 meeting in the presi­dency on EVM, however he said this system was foiled.

President Alvi said had Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) system in­stalled today Pakistan would have not witnessed this crisis.

He said through EVM every can­didate’s result was supposed to be available within 5 minutes after con­clusion of polling with the print of the result as well.

President Alvi said our long strug­gle should be remembered which we made for EVMs.