Sunday, February 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

President breaks silence on delay in timely transmitting election results

Arif Alvi says through EVM every candidate’s result was supposed to be available within 5 minutes after conclusion of polling

President breaks silence on delay in timely transmitting election results
MATEEN HAIDER
February 11, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  President Dr Arif Alvi who remained silent on election related issues however broke his silence on the re­ports of delay in timely transmitting the election results. In his state­ment posted on ‘X’, he said if elec­tronic voting machines were adopt­ed for conducting the polls, it could have ensured timely calculation and compilation of results. 

President Alvi said he himself chaired over 50 meeting in the presi­dency on EVM, however he said this system was foiled. 

President Alvi said had Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) system in­stalled today Pakistan would have not witnessed this crisis. 

He said through EVM every can­didate’s result was supposed to be available within 5 minutes after con­clusion of polling with the print of the result as well. 

President Alvi said our long strug­gle should be remembered which we made for EVMs.

Pneumonia claims lives of 3 kids in Punjab

Tags:

MATEEN HAIDER

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1707539855.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024