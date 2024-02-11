President breaks silence on delay in timely transmitting election results

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi who remained silent on election related issues however broke his silence on the reports of delay in timely transmitting the election results. In his statement posted on ‘X’, he said if electronic voting machines were adopted for conducting the polls, it could have ensured timely calculation and compilation of results.
President Alvi said he himself chaired over 50 meeting in the presidency on EVM, however he said this system was foiled.
President Alvi said had Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) system installed today Pakistan would have not witnessed this crisis.
He said through EVM every candidate’s result was supposed to be available within 5 minutes after conclusion of polling with the print of the result as well.
President Alvi said our long struggle should be remembered which we made for EVMs.