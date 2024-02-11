PTDC hosts reception to honour 2 Polish explorers

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) hosted a recep­tion to honor the remarkable achieve­ment of two Polish women, Monika Witkowska and Joanna Mostowska, who have successfully completed the First Female Winter Ski Traverse of Deosai. Deosai, the second high­est plateau in the world after Tibet, witnessed this historic expedition as Monika and Joanna traversed its challenging terrain alone, enduring harsh weather conditions with tem­peratures dropping as low as minus 25 degrees Celsius.