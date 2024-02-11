PTDC hosts reception to honour 2 Polish explorers

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) hosted a reception to honor the remarkable achievement of two Polish women, Monika Witkowska and Joanna Mostowska, who have successfully completed the First Female Winter Ski Traverse of Deosai. Deosai, the second highest plateau in the world after Tibet, witnessed this historic expedition as Monika and Joanna traversed its challenging terrain alone, enduring harsh weather conditions with temperatures dropping as low as minus 25 degrees Celsius.