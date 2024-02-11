Sunday, February 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PTDC hosts reception to honour 2 Polish explorers

APP
February 11, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) hosted a recep­tion to honor the remarkable achieve­ment of two Polish women, Monika Witkowska and Joanna Mostowska, who have successfully completed the First Female Winter Ski Traverse of Deosai. Deosai, the second high­est plateau in the world after Tibet, witnessed this historic expedition as Monika and Joanna traversed its challenging terrain alone, enduring harsh weather conditions with tem­peratures dropping as low as minus 25 degrees Celsius.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1707539855.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024