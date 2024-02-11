Rashid Malik assures all-out support to new PTF leadership

LAHORE - Former Pakistan Davis Cupper and esteemed tennis coach, Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Im­tiaz), has assured his all-out support to the newly-elected leadership of the Pakistan Ten­nis Federation (PTF).

In an exclusive conversation with The Nation, Rashid Ma­lik expressed his views on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for the PTF under the presidency of Aisam ul Haq Qureshi. “The primary task for PTF President Aisam Qureshi is to develop a comprehensive in­frastructure within the PTF that fosters the promotion of tennis across all levels,” Malik stated.

“Given Aisam’s stature as an international player, he is uniquely positioned to en­hance Pakistan’s reputation on the global tennis stage. Initiat­ing ATP 250 events in Pakistan would be a significant step in that direction,” he added.

Malik, who is also PLTA Sec­retary, highlighted Aisam’s in­ternational acclaim and urged him to leverage his standing to attract sponsorships for bud­ding tennis talents. “Aisam’s esteemed reputation, both domestically and internation­ally, should be a cornerstone in securing sponsorships. This would enable our promis­ing young players to compete abroad more frequently, there­by improving Pakistan’s stand­ing in international tennis rank­ings over time,” he emphasized.

Furthermore, Malik under­scored the critical need for fi­nancial and educational support for the country’s top junior play­ers. “We must find scholarships for our young and talented play­ers. The top-5 ranked juniors, who aspire to pursue their education alongside tennis, de­serve full support from the PTF in securing tennis scholarships in the US or other prestigious international institutions. This dual focus on academic and athletic excellence will pave the way for our youth to excel in both arenas at the highest lev­els,” Malik concluded.