Rashid Malik assures all-out support to new PTF leadership

LAHORE - Former Pakistan Davis Cupper and esteemed tennis coach, Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), has assured his all-out support to the newly-elected leadership of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF).
In an exclusive conversation with The Nation, Rashid Malik expressed his views on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for the PTF under the presidency of Aisam ul Haq Qureshi. “The primary task for PTF President Aisam Qureshi is to develop a comprehensive infrastructure within the PTF that fosters the promotion of tennis across all levels,” Malik stated.
“Given Aisam’s stature as an international player, he is uniquely positioned to enhance Pakistan’s reputation on the global tennis stage. Initiating ATP 250 events in Pakistan would be a significant step in that direction,” he added.
Malik, who is also PLTA Secretary, highlighted Aisam’s international acclaim and urged him to leverage his standing to attract sponsorships for budding tennis talents. “Aisam’s esteemed reputation, both domestically and internationally, should be a cornerstone in securing sponsorships. This would enable our promising young players to compete abroad more frequently, thereby improving Pakistan’s standing in international tennis rankings over time,” he emphasized.
Furthermore, Malik underscored the critical need for financial and educational support for the country’s top junior players. “We must find scholarships for our young and talented players. The top-5 ranked juniors, who aspire to pursue their education alongside tennis, deserve full support from the PTF in securing tennis scholarships in the US or other prestigious international institutions. This dual focus on academic and athletic excellence will pave the way for our youth to excel in both arenas at the highest levels,” Malik concluded.