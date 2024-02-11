Rehana Dar holds protest rally against 'rigging' in NA-71

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed independent candidates Rehana Dar and Ruba Umer Dar held a protest rally in Sialkot against the alleged rigging in the Feb 8 elections.

The protesters were holding PTI and national flags. Talking to media, Rehana Dar, a PTI-backed independent candidate in NA-71, said the court would decide the case, adding that she had won the election.

The mother of former PTI leader Usman Dar claimed she had undeniable evidences of rigging and would present the same to the court of law.

“I have received all the rigging videos of DPO, DC and RO and told Khawaja Asif that she would continue protesting in similar manners,” she added.

She said her petition had been approved by the Lahore High Court for hearing.

“I obtained a lead of 65,000 votes and Khawaja Asif rigged the election in connivance of the RO,” she said.

According to the ECP result, PML-N senior leader managed to win the election with a margin of around 18,000. However, his opponent challenged his victory in the Lahore High Court.