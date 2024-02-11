Sunday, February 11, 2024
Rescue 1122 launches motorcycle ambulance service

APP
February 11, 2024
Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

ABBOTTABAD  -  Rescue 1122 has rolled out a regu­lar motorcycle ambulance service in Abbottabad. Secretary Anayatullah Waseem inaugurated the motorcycle emergency response service.

Following the directives of Direc­tor General Dr Khateer Ahmed, Dis­trict Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak facilitated the provision of motorcycle ambulances to Rescue 1122 Abbottabad. The motorcycle ambulances are equipped with state-of-the-art tools and equipment, adher­ing to international standards. 

These include essential items such as first aid kits, pulse oxmeters, blood pressure monitors, cervical collars, nebulizers, glucometres, and portable oxygen cylinders, among others. 

DEO Arif Khattak outlined the ini­tial phase of the project, highlighting the provision of two motorcycle ambu­lances to Rescue 1122 Abbottabad.

APP

