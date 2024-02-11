Revamped Multan Sultans ready to make mark in HBL PSL 9

LAHORE - The Multan Sultans are gearing up with renewed vigor for the HBL PSL 9, starting their journey on February 18 at the scenic Multan Cricket Stadium, known as the Sultans Fort. Hosting their first five matches at home, the team aims to leverage their formidable home ad­vantage, boasting a stellar record of seven wins out of eight games at Multan. With a legacy of winning the 2021 edition and con­sistent finals appearances, the Sultans are focusing on a data-driven approach for squad selection, aim­ing to bolster their domes­tic core while strategically incorporating interna­tional talent. Ali Tareen, the team’s owner, empha­sizes the importance of a strong domestic foun­dation for T20 success. The team has secured key players like Iftikhar Ahmed and Faisal Akram through strategic trades and drafts, enhancing their batting and bowling lineups with the likes of Reeza Hendricks, Dawid Malan, and Chris Jordan. As the team prepares to host Karachi Kings in their season opener, Multan’s excitement for cricket is palpable, with the Sultans ready to make their mark in HBL PSL 9.