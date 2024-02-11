ROs invite candidates for counting of postal ballots

The Returning Officers have invited candidates for counting postal ballots.

According to the Election Act, the RO in each constituency is responsible for inviting contesting candidates for counting of postal ballots. He sets time and date for the process and inform the candidates in writing. These postal ballots are added to the votes obtained by a candidate.

According to the Act, postal ballot paper envelopes are opened in the presence of contesting candidates or their representatives in the respective constituency.

ROs are responsible for informing and submitting the results through Form-48 to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The postal ballots attains significant importance where margin of victory is narrow.

Meanwhile, the ECP said that a total of 449,287 postal ballots have been received from across the country, with 206,533 for the National Assembly and 242,754 for provincial assemblies.

It revealed that 74,274 requests were received for the Punjab Assembly, 26,649 for Sindh, 81,282 for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 60,550 for Balochistan.

According to ECP sources, the relevant ROs have sent postal ballot papers to the applicant voters. Prisoners are also included among the voters using the postal ballot for voting.