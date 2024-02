KYIV - A Ukrainian prosecutor, her husband, and their three small children were killed after a Russian drone attack on the northeastern city of Kharkiv hit an oil depot, triggering blazes and dam­aging residential houses, officials said on Saturday. The regional prosecutor’s office named the local prosecutor who died along with her children Oleksiy, 7, Mykhailo, 3, and 10-month-old Pavlo as Olha Putyatina and added, “The family was held hostage by a fire.