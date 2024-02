KARACHI - President Pakistan Sunni Tehreek Sarwat Ejaz Qadri on Sat­urday congratulated the Election Commission of Pakistan and law enforce­ment agencies for conduct­ing a peaceful general elec­tion across the country. In a statement, he said that the way the administration conducted fair and trans­parent elections across the country is highly com­mendable. He said that Pakistan is a welfare state and everyone enjoys equal rights here.