Second protest death deepens Senegal political crisis

DAKAR - Senegal’s political crisis deep­ened as a second person died Sat­urday in increasingly violent pro­tests against President Macky Sall’s decision to postpone upcom­ing presidential elections. The lat­est violence has brought fresh condemnation from opposition leaders, some of whom were can­didates for the presidency.

A fresh round of protests is planned for Tuesday.

Market vendor Modou Gueye, 23, died Saturday after having been shot the previous day during clashes in the capital Dakar, two of his relatives told AFP. “Tear gas grenades were fired and then we went to the train station at Colo­bane to go home,” his brother, Dame Gueye, told AFP.

“It was there that a gendarme shot him in the stomach with a live round.” His brother-in-law Mbag­nick Ndiaye said he had succumbed to his injuries Saturday morning.

Already on Friday, a 22-year-old second-year geography stu­dent died in the northern town of Saint-Louis, in circumstances that are still not clear. In Saint-Louis, Alpha Yoro Tounkara died on the campus of Gaston Berger Univer­sity where he was studying geog­raphy. A hundred of his classmates held an all-night vigil for him.

Videos posted to social media sug­gest other people were also wound­ed. The city’s prosecutor said it had opened an investigation into the death. The interior ministry issued a statement denying that securi­ty forces had been operating on the university campus.

“The international and regional community must bear witness to the excesses of this dying regime,” said presidential candidate Khalifa Sall (no relation to the president).