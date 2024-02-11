SECP takes action against 1,849 violations, imposes Rs962m fine

ISLAMABAD - The Securities and Ex­change Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has tak­en robust action against corporate misconduct, adjudicating a total of 1,849 cases for violations of regulatory standards in the first half of the cur­rent financial year.

With fines totalling ap­proximately Rs962 mil­lion, the SECP’s crack­down aims to uphold compliance and trans­parency within the cor­porate sector. Notably, during the same period from July to December, the SECP issued judg­ments in 11 cases con­cerning illegal collection of public deposits, result­ing in penalties amount­ing to around Rs58 crore and disqualification of directors for five years.

Furthermore, regula­tory orders were issued against listed companies, resulting in fines total­ling Rs17.5 million for improper investments. The digital landscape also faced scrutiny, with fines amounting to Rs1.3 crore imposed on seven com­panies within the sector.

The SECP’s vigilance extended to insurance companies and Takaful operators, initiating ad­judication proceedings in eight cases related to various infractions such as inadequate account maintenance, breaches of credit and guarantee, and insufficient security provisions.

This stringent enforce­ment underscores the SECP’s commitment to maintaining integrity and accountability with­in Pakistan’s financial markets.