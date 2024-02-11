Several injured in firing during protests

ISLAMABAD/ BUREWALA - Several people were injured on Saturday in a firing incident which took place in Miran Shah Area of North Waziristan District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Ac­cording to a private news channel, the firing accident happened during a protest by supporters of a political par­ty against the delayed results of the election. As a result, several injuries were report­ed including Mohsin Dawar, leader of National Democrat­ic Movement and candidate for National Assembly (NA) from North Waziristan. Party officials claimed that Dawar got injured with gunfire while entering in government com­pound. Also, at least six peo­ple sustained bullet injuries following an altercation over political issues at Chak No 307/EB in the limits of Sahu­ka Police Station, tehsil Bu­rewala. According to police sources, Muhammad Ashfaaq son of Muhammad Iqbal in an application with Sahuka Po­lice station maintained that he along with some other friends was sitting at a polit­ical party office. All of a sud­den, some persons including Muhammad Arbaz, Rehman, Owais and Rasheed alleged­ly opened fire at them. Resul­tantly, six persons sustained bullet injuries. The injured persons including Akhtar Hussain, Nazar Hussain, Ghulam Mustufa and anoth­er three were shifted to the hospital. Sahuka police have registered the case under PPC sections 148, 149 and 324. The cause of the brawl was political, the sources concluded.