Several injured in firing during protests

ISLAMABAD/ BUREWALA - Several people were injured on Saturday in a firing incident which took place in Miran Shah Area of North Waziristan District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to a private news channel, the firing accident happened during a protest by supporters of a political party against the delayed results of the election. As a result, several injuries were reported including Mohsin Dawar, leader of National Democratic Movement and candidate for National Assembly (NA) from North Waziristan. Party officials claimed that Dawar got injured with gunfire while entering in government compound. Also, at least six people sustained bullet injuries following an altercation over political issues at Chak No 307/EB in the limits of Sahuka Police Station, tehsil Burewala. According to police sources, Muhammad Ashfaaq son of Muhammad Iqbal in an application with Sahuka Police station maintained that he along with some other friends was sitting at a political party office. All of a sudden, some persons including Muhammad Arbaz, Rehman, Owais and Rasheed allegedly opened fire at them. Resultantly, six persons sustained bullet injuries. The injured persons including Akhtar Hussain, Nazar Hussain, Ghulam Mustufa and another three were shifted to the hospital. Sahuka police have registered the case under PPC sections 148, 149 and 324. The cause of the brawl was political, the sources concluded.