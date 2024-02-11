Sunday, February 11, 2024
Sherani tribe stands firmly with law enforcement agencies

February 11, 2024
DERA ISMAIL KHAN  -  The resilient residents of Dera Ismail Khan’s Darazinda area stood united against terrorism as they confronted a group of terrorists along with securi­ty forces in the early hours of Saturday.

According to security sources, the mil­itants launched a cowardly attack on a police mobile while they were on patrol, resulting in the martyrdom of Station House Officer (SHO) Deen Muhammad. The martyred SHO Deen Muhammad was a dedicated and respected police officer in the area, known for his good reputation. After the attack, the brave people of the Shirani tribe in the Daraz­inda area joined hands with security per­sonnel and surrounded the terrorists. In a swift and coordinated operation, se­curity forces successfully killed all three terrorists involved in the attack. The slain terrorists were identified as Khaliq and Hayatullah, while the identity of the third terrorist is being ascertained.

Pneumonia claims lives of 3 kids in Punjab

