Sherani tribe stands firmly with law enforcement agencies

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The resilient residents of Dera Ismail Khan’s Darazinda area stood united against terrorism as they confronted a group of terrorists along with securi­ty forces in the early hours of Saturday.

According to security sources, the mil­itants launched a cowardly attack on a police mobile while they were on patrol, resulting in the martyrdom of Station House Officer (SHO) Deen Muhammad. The martyred SHO Deen Muhammad was a dedicated and respected police officer in the area, known for his good reputation. After the attack, the brave people of the Shirani tribe in the Daraz­inda area joined hands with security per­sonnel and surrounded the terrorists. In a swift and coordinated operation, se­curity forces successfully killed all three terrorists involved in the attack. The slain terrorists were identified as Khaliq and Hayatullah, while the identity of the third terrorist is being ascertained.