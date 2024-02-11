Sherani tribe stands firmly with law enforcement agencies

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The resilient residents of Dera Ismail Khan’s Darazinda area stood united against terrorism as they confronted a group of terrorists along with security forces in the early hours of Saturday.
According to security sources, the militants launched a cowardly attack on a police mobile while they were on patrol, resulting in the martyrdom of Station House Officer (SHO) Deen Muhammad. The martyred SHO Deen Muhammad was a dedicated and respected police officer in the area, known for his good reputation. After the attack, the brave people of the Shirani tribe in the Darazinda area joined hands with security personnel and surrounded the terrorists. In a swift and coordinated operation, security forces successfully killed all three terrorists involved in the attack. The slain terrorists were identified as Khaliq and Hayatullah, while the identity of the third terrorist is being ascertained.