SHO martyred, three terrorists killed in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The Additional Station House Officer (SHO) was martyred and three terrorists were killed in an ex­change of fire that took place after a terrorist at­tack on a mobile van here in Sub-Division Darazin­da on Saturday, police said.

The police team was going to the police station when unidentified assailants targeted the police mobile van with hand grenades and fired at Mor­gah area of Darazinda. The police team also retal­iated the firing attack. In exchange for fire, Addi­tional SHO Din Muhammad Sherani embraced martyred while three terrorists were also killed.

The Rescue 1122 team shifted the body of mar­tyred SHO to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Dera Ismail Khan. District Police Officer (DPO) Ab­dul Rauf Babar Qaisrani along with a heavy contin­gent of police and security forces reached the site soon after the incident. The police also started a search operation in the area.