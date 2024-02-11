Sirajul Haq declares Feb 8 polls rigged and demands the resignation of CEC

Jamaat-e-Islami emir Sirajul Haq has declared the Feb 8 polls rigged and demanded resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The Jammat central leadership held a meeting in its headquarters Mansoora with Siraj in the chair to discuss post-election scenario.

Siraj lambasted the ECP and said it supported the PML-N, the PPP and the MQM in the general elections. He asserted that there was no level playing field for everyone in the polls.

He claimed that election results do not reflect true public sentiment. It was an injustice to the public and voters, Siraj added.

He stated that any government formed as a result of rigged elections would have no political and moral standing.

The Jamaat chief said international organisations and media have raised questions about fairness and transparency of elections, further intensifying polarisation and destabilising political situation.

Siraj blamed the ECP for failing to fulfil its constitutional responsibility. He called for the establishment of an independent and unbiased commission for investigations.



