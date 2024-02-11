Six former chief ministers face defeat in KP elections

PESHAWAR - As many as six Chief Ministers of Khyber Pak­thunkhwa were defeated in their respective constituencies during 2024 election by their political rivals. They include QWP Chief Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, PTIP Chairman Pervez Khattak, Mehtab Abbassi, PTI Vice Chiarman Mahmood Khan, JUIF leader Akram Durrani and Central Vice President ANP Amir Haider Hoti. According to ECP results, Aftab Sherpao has been defeated on NA 23 Charsadda-I, Per­vez Khattak on NA 34 Nowshera-I, Mehtab Ab­basi at Abbottabad, Mahmood Khan at Swat, Akram Durrani at Bannu and Amir Haider Hoti on NA 22 Mardan. Haider Hoti has resigned as central vice President of Awami National Par­ty after losing the election and announced to serve the party as a political worker.