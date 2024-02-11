Sizing unit fined for polluting environment

FAISALABAD - The Environment Protection Department (EPD) has imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on the owner of a sizing unit on charge of polluting environment. Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said here on Saturday that the environment teams checked various factories and mills and found a sizing unit involved in polluting the environment as prohibited material was being burnt in its boiler. Therefore, the environment team sealed premises of the boiler and imposed a fine of Rs.100,000 on its owners besides getting a case registered in the police station for further action, he added.