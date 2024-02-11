Sunday, February 11, 2024
Sizing unit fined for polluting environment

Agencies
February 11, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -   The Environment Protection Department (EPD) has im­posed a fine of Rs100,000 on the owner of a sizing unit on charge of polluting environ­ment. Deputy Director Envi­ronment Johar Abbas Rand­hawa said here on Saturday that the environment teams checked various factories and mills and found a sizing unit involved in polluting the en­vironment as prohibited ma­terial was being burnt in its boiler. Therefore, the environ­ment team sealed premises of the boiler and imposed a fine of Rs.100,000 on its owners besides getting a case regis­tered in the police station for further action, he added.

Agencies

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1707539855.jpg

