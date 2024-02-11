South Africa’s radical left party launches election campaign

DURBAN - Rising in the polls and vying to become South Africa’s lead­ing opposition party, the radical leftist Economic Freedom Fight­ers (EFF) launches its electoral campaign on Saturday ahead of a hotly contested vote.

Dozens of buses packed with EFF supporters arrived early morning in the country’s third largest city Durban, where fire­brand leader Julius Malema is expected to unveil the party’s manifesto. a long overnight trip, 26-year-old tourism student Mn­qondisi Nkosi said he was “tired but ready to see our leader Julius Malema”. Young people waved the party flag out of windows, their excitement palpable, while scores of people danced and sang to artists performing on stage in Durban’s 55,000-seat stadium.

Food, water and sanitary pads were handed out as some fran­tically changed into the red-co­loured party T-shirts on offer.

Street vendors selling meat, refreshments and party clothing were on every street around the venue. Renowned for its theat­rics, the EFF has gained promi­nence advocating radical reforms including land redistribution and nationalising key economic sec­tors to tackle deep inequalities that persist more than three de­cades after the end of apartheid. “Malema is popular because he has risen up as a person who openly challenges authority head on for failing to liberate black people,” independent political analyst Sandile Swana told AFP. The choice of Durban to launch the campaign is significant as the port city is located in the east­ern KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) prov­ince, South Africa’s second most populous and a key electoral battleground. The ruling African National Congress (ANC) is set to launch its own manifesto at the same venue in two weeks.