Student dies inroad mishap

BUREWALA - A student was crushed to death while another sus­tained serious injuries due to collision between motorcycle and a car near Arifwala Road. According to details, a student of a local college named Riaz Ahmad Basra resident of Mujahid colony was going somewhere riding on a motorcycle along with his friend. A speeding car crushed them near Haji Abad morr Arifwala road. As a result, Riaz died on the spot while his friend sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the body and injured to a local hospital. Local police reached the spot and launched legal action.