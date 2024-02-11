Sunday, February 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Student dies inroad mishap

Agencies
February 11, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BUREWALA   -   A student was crushed to death while another sus­tained serious injuries due to collision between motorcycle and a car near Arifwala Road. According to details, a student of a local college named Riaz Ahmad Basra resident of Mujahid colony was going somewhere riding on a motorcycle along with his friend. A speeding car crushed them near Haji Abad morr Arifwala road. As a result, Riaz died on the spot while his friend sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the body and injured to a local hospital. Local police reached the spot and launched legal action.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1707539855.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024