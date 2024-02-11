Terrorist gunned down in Khyber IBO

A terrorist was killed by the security forces during an intelligence-based operation in Khyber district on Sunday.

According to ISPR, the security forces conducted the operation on reported presence of a high profile terrorist and after intense fire exchange Surat Gul alias Saif Ullah of Daesh was eliminated.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorist commander, who remained actively involved in extortion numerous terrorist activities, including target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

Locals of the area have appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

