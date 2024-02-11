Three POs bustedin Sargodha

SARGODHA - The district police arrested three proclaimed of­fenders (POs) on Saturday. Police said the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas and arrested Ghulam Haider, Muhammad Adnan and Ali Ahmed, who were wanted in dozens of cases of robbery, theft, attempt to murder etc.

An investigation is underway.

15 ACCUSED ARRESTED IN SARGODHA

Police on Saturday arrested 15 accused includ­ing four proclaimed offenders and recovered ille­gal weapons and narcotics from their possession. In a crackdown against criminals, police arrested Nouman, Adil, Abid, Kashif, Aziz, Ali, Imtiaz, Dila­war, Hussain, Umair, Hamza, Amir, Aslam, Sultan and Moin and recovered 12 pistols, nine guns, 459-litre liquor and 1.08 kg hashish from them. Cases were registered against the accused.