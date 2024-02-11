Sunday, February 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Three POs bustedin Sargodha

Agencies
February 11, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA  -  The district police arrested three proclaimed of­fenders (POs) on Saturday. Police said the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas and arrested Ghulam Haider, Muhammad Adnan and Ali Ahmed, who were wanted in dozens of cases of robbery, theft, attempt to murder etc.

An investigation is underway.

15 ACCUSED ARRESTED IN SARGODHA

Police on Saturday arrested 15 accused includ­ing four proclaimed offenders and recovered ille­gal weapons and narcotics from their possession. In a crackdown against criminals, police arrested Nouman, Adil, Abid, Kashif, Aziz, Ali, Imtiaz, Dila­war, Hussain, Umair, Hamza, Amir, Aslam, Sultan and Moin and recovered 12 pistols, nine guns, 459-litre liquor and 1.08 kg hashish from them. Cases were registered against the accused.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1707539855.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024