Traffic Division of ICP issued 4,600 fine tickets to bikers sans helmets

ISLAMABAD - The Traffic Division of Islamabad Capital Police has issued 4,600 fine tickets to motorcyclists driving bikes without helmets during the ongoing year, a public relations officer said on Saturday. He said that, the Islamabad Capital Police, under command of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, is endeavoring to maintain an exemplary traffic system in the city and check those involved in negligence on roads.
A vigorous campaign of Islamabad capital police had been launched as per the directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, in order to create awareness among citizens about the traffic rules. He said that all the officials have been directed to ensure the implementation of traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.
Islamabad capital police are utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public adding that the parents are also requested not to allow their underage children to drive bikes or cars till age of maturity. Issuing traffic violation tickets by Islamabad capital police is not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure a safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people.
Meanwhile, Islamabad Capital Police apprehended eight outlaws including four proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession, he added. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directions, the Humak police team arrested an accused namely Faizan Haider and recovered the dagger from his possession. The Koral police team arrested the lady accused namely Shakila Bibi and recovered 290 gram heroin from her possession. Likewise, the Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Abid and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Lohi Bher police team arrested and accused namely Muhammad Sarmad and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.
During the ongoing crackdown against court absconders and proclaimed offenders, the Islamabad Capital Police apprehended four absconders involved in murder, attempted murder and land grabbing activities. Citizens are requested to dial“Pucar-15” or report via the “ICT-15 App” regarding any suspicious person or activity. Protection of life and property of citizens is among the top priorities of the Islamabad Capital Police.