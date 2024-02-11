Traffic Division of ICP issued 4,600 fine tickets to bikers sans helmets

ISLAMABAD - The Traffic Division of Islam­abad Capital Police has issued 4,600 fine tickets to motorcy­clists driving bikes without hel­mets during the ongoing year, a public relations officer said on Saturday. He said that, the Islamabad Capital Police, under command of Chief Traffic Offi­cer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, is endeavoring to main­tain an exemplary traffic sys­tem in the city and check those involved in negligence on roads.

A vigorous campaign of Is­lamabad capital police had been launched as per the di­rections of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, in order to create awareness among citi­zens about the traffic rules. He said that all the officials have been directed to ensure the implementation of traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demon­strate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

Islamabad capital police are utilizing all available resourc­es to facilitate the general public adding that the parents are also requested not to al­low their underage children to drive bikes or cars till age of maturity. Issuing traffic viola­tion tickets by Islamabad capi­tal police is not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure a safe road environ­ment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Capi­tal Police apprehended eight outlaws including four pro­claimed offenders from differ­ent areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession, he added. He said that, following the special di­rections of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islam­abad Capital Police has inten­sified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these direc­tions, the Humak police team arrested an accused namely Faizan Haider and recovered the dagger from his posses­sion. The Koral police team arrested the lady accused namely Shakila Bibi and re­covered 290 gram heroin from her possession. Likewise, the Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Abid and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Lohi Bher police team arrested and accused namely Muham­mad Sarmad and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investiga­tion is underway.

During the ongoing crack­down against court abscond­ers and proclaimed offenders, the Islamabad Capital Police apprehended four absconders involved in murder, attempted murder and land grabbing ac­tivities. Citizens are requested to dial“Pucar-15” or report via the “ICT-15 App” regard­ing any suspicious person or activity. Protection of life and property of citizens is among the top priorities of the Islam­abad Capital Police.