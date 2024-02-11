Tributes paid to playwright Fatima Surrayya Bajia

ISLAMABAD - The 7th death an­niversary of famous TV playwright and Urdu novelist Fatima Surayya Bajia was ob­served on Saturday. Born on September 1, 1930, in Karnatak, India, she migrat­ed to Pakistan with her family soon after partition. The veteran writer had been awarded several times for her inimitable contribution to Pakistani television and Urdu liter­ature. For ample recognition of her contributions to literature, she has also been awarded Pride of Perfor­mance and Hilal-e-Imtiaz. Shama, Afshan, Aroosa, Ana, and Tasveer are her memorable plays. She died on February 10, 2016 in Karachi due to throat cancer.