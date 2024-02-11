Trump heads to South Carolina looking to reinforce his dominance in Haley’s backyard

CAROLINA - Former President Donald Trump, riding high after one of the best days of his cam­paign so far, will set foot in South Carolina on Saturday for the first time this year to deliver a clear message: The state is his to lose.

Following overwhelming victories in four early presi­dential nominating contests, Trump has become more em­boldened by his staying pow­er as the GOP front-runner. Both the former president and his campaign are more confident than ever that he will clinch enough delegates by mid-March to declare him the presumptive Republican nominee over former South Carolina governor Nikki Hal­ey — months before the GOP national convention in July, multiple Trump campaign advisers tell CNN. Trump’s South Carolina stop comes on the heels of a busy few days of travel, having ap­peared in Nevada on Thurs­day to declare victory in the state’s GOP caucuses before traveling to Pennsylvania, where he addressed a friend­ly crowd at a National Rifle Association forum on Friday.

In a great day for his cam­paign, Thursday saw several positive developments for Trump, including the gift of new campaign fodder against President Joe Biden following the release of a searing special counsel report. While the re­port didn’t recommend charg­es against Biden, it included damning language about his mishandling of classified doc­uments and raised concerns about his memory and age. Also Thursday, the Supreme Court appeared primed to side with Trump and dismiss an attempt in Colorado to de­clare him an insurrectionist and remove him for the state’s presidential ballot. Besides Nevada, Trump also scored a decisive win Thursday in the Republican caucuses in the US Virgin Islands. Haley insists she plans to stay in the race through her home state’s Feb­ruary 24 primary and beyond — buoyed by her enduring fundraising prowess.