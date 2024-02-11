Trump heads to South Carolina looking to reinforce his dominance in Haley’s backyard

CAROLINA - Former President Donald Trump, riding high after one of the best days of his campaign so far, will set foot in South Carolina on Saturday for the first time this year to deliver a clear message: The state is his to lose.
Following overwhelming victories in four early presidential nominating contests, Trump has become more emboldened by his staying power as the GOP front-runner. Both the former president and his campaign are more confident than ever that he will clinch enough delegates by mid-March to declare him the presumptive Republican nominee over former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley — months before the GOP national convention in July, multiple Trump campaign advisers tell CNN. Trump’s South Carolina stop comes on the heels of a busy few days of travel, having appeared in Nevada on Thursday to declare victory in the state’s GOP caucuses before traveling to Pennsylvania, where he addressed a friendly crowd at a National Rifle Association forum on Friday.
In a great day for his campaign, Thursday saw several positive developments for Trump, including the gift of new campaign fodder against President Joe Biden following the release of a searing special counsel report. While the report didn’t recommend charges against Biden, it included damning language about his mishandling of classified documents and raised concerns about his memory and age. Also Thursday, the Supreme Court appeared primed to side with Trump and dismiss an attempt in Colorado to declare him an insurrectionist and remove him for the state’s presidential ballot. Besides Nevada, Trump also scored a decisive win Thursday in the Republican caucuses in the US Virgin Islands. Haley insists she plans to stay in the race through her home state’s February 24 primary and beyond — buoyed by her enduring fundraising prowess.