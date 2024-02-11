Two killed, ex-MNA among six injured in NW firing

MIRANSHAH - Two individuals lost their lives and six oth­ers, including National Democratic Movement (NDM) leader Mohsin Dawar, sustained inju­ries during a firing in­cident amid protests against election results in Miranshah, North Wa­ziristan tribal district on Saturday.

The NDM workers, led by Mohsin Dawar, were demanding the time­ly release of election re­sults and marching to­wards the office of the returning officer when they were allegedly fired upon by the police. Mohsin Dawar, a candi­date for National Assem­bly constituency NA-40, was injured but reported to be in stable condition after receiving medical attention. The incident left two dead and two critically injured in the tensions surrounding the electoral process.