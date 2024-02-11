Two killed, ex-MNA among six injured in NW firing

MIRANSHAH - Two individuals lost their lives and six others, including National Democratic Movement (NDM) leader Mohsin Dawar, sustained injuries during a firing incident amid protests against election results in Miranshah, North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday.
The NDM workers, led by Mohsin Dawar, were demanding the timely release of election results and marching towards the office of the returning officer when they were allegedly fired upon by the police. Mohsin Dawar, a candidate for National Assembly constituency NA-40, was injured but reported to be in stable condition after receiving medical attention. The incident left two dead and two critically injured in the tensions surrounding the electoral process.