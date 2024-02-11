Sunday, February 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two killed, ex-MNA among six injured in NW firing

Our Staff Reporter
February 11, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

MIRANSHAH  -  Two individuals lost their lives and six oth­ers, including National Democratic Movement (NDM) leader Mohsin Dawar, sustained inju­ries during a firing in­cident amid protests against election results in Miranshah, North Wa­ziristan tribal district on Saturday.

The NDM workers, led by Mohsin Dawar, were demanding the time­ly release of election re­sults and marching to­wards the office of the returning officer when they were allegedly fired upon by the police. Mohsin Dawar, a candi­date for National Assem­bly constituency NA-40, was injured but reported to be in stable condition after receiving medical attention. The incident left two dead and two critically injured in the tensions surrounding the electoral process.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1707539855.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024