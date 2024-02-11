Unveiling the Electoral Curtain

Social media is a wonderful platform for connectivity, knee-slapping memes and most importantly, unveiling the curtain on these “free and fair” elections in Pakistan. Allegedly, on 9th February 2024, our esteemed you-know-who barged into the RO’s office and forced PTI’s polling agents out of the room. It was further claimed that PTI’s Major Tahir Sadiq was leading by 25,000 votes in NA-49 Attock-I; however, PML-N were declared the champions of that constituency. As it stands, it is too soon to call any foul play, but one must question why it even happens at all.
Elections serve as the bedrock of democracy, representing the collective voice of the populace and facilitating the governance process. However, the integrity of elections is often compromised by rigging and electoral fraud, undermining the fundamental principles of democracy. Pakistan, like many other nations, has grappled with allegations of rigged elections, prompting significant legal and ethical concerns. This article aims to delve into the pervasive issue of rigged elections in Pakistan, examining its legal consequences and the intricate challenges in upholding electoral integrity.
Rigged elections entail the manipulation of electoral processes to distort outcomes in favor of a specific candidate or party. This manipulation can take various forms, including voter intimidation, ballot stuffing, tampering with vote counts, and coercion. In Pakistan, allegations of electoral rigging have been widespread, with accusations directed towards both political entities and state institutions.
Multiple factors contribute to the prevalence of rigged elections in Pakistan. Political polarization, weak electoral institutions, and a lack of transparency and accountability in the electoral process create fertile ground for manipulation. Moreover, the influence of wealth and power exacerbates the situation, allowing affluent candidates to influence outcomes through vote-buying and other illicit means. Additionally, historical grievances, ethnic tensions, and regional disparities often exacerbate the vulnerability of the electoral process to manipulation.
The Constitution of Pakistan serves as the cornerstone of the nation’s electoral system. Article 218 establishes the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), defining its composition, functions, and powers, while Article 226 mandates the use of secret ballots to preserve voter autonomy during elections. Additionally, Articles 62 and 63 outline the qualifications and disqualifications for parliamentary and provincial assembly membership, including penalties for corruption and electoral fraud.
Supplementing the constitutional framework, the Election Act 2017 provides a comprehensive legal structure for conducting elections in Pakistan. This legislation delineates various electoral offenses such as bribery, undue influence, impersonation, and tampering with ballot boxes, with corresponding punishments outlined in Section 167, including fines and imprisonment. Together, these constitutional provisions and legal statutes form the backbone of Pakistan’s electoral process, aiming to ensure fairness, transparency, and accountability in democratic proceedings.
The ramifications of rigged elections extend beyond immediate impacts on electoral outcomes. They corrode public trust in the democratic process, fuel political instability, and undermine the legitimacy of the government. From a legal perspective, perpetrators of electoral fraud can face severe penalties, including disqualification from holding public office, fines, and imprisonment. Nonetheless, prosecuting electoral offenders necessitates robust evidence and a fair judicial process, elements that are often lacking in Pakistan’s context due to political influence and systemic weaknesses. Upholding electoral integrity in Pakistan is fraught with numerous challenges, including inadequate voter education, insufficient oversight mechanisms, and the politicization of state institutions. Additionally, the pervasiveness of corruption and patronage networks further complicates efforts to conduct free and fair elections. Addressing these challenges requires concerted efforts from all stakeholders, including political parties, civil society, and the judiciary, to fortify electoral institutions, promote transparency, and ensure accountability.
To combat rigged elections and uphold electoral integrity in Pakistan, several measures can be adopted. Prior to the elections, the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) urged all stakeholders to ensure all voters are able to exercise their right to vote in the elections on 8th February 2024 and the course of counting are conducted in a transparent fashion as per the provisions of the Elections Act 2017.
The Election Act 2017 provides a comprehensive legal framework for conducting elections in Pakistan. The ECP have an important duty of reinforcing and reaffirming the provisions of the Elections Act 2017 and Elections Rules 2017 to minimize any sort of corrupt practices. The ECP shoulders the responsibility of meticulously exercising its authority under Section 8(b) of the Elections Act, 2017, to scrutinize decisions made by Returning Officers regarding rejected ballots in constituencies where the margin of victory falls below the number of discarded ballots. Concurrently, the ECP must uphold transparency by promptly disclosing the count of postal ballots issued for each National and Provincial Assembly constituency on its website.
Ensuring strict adherence to electoral protocols delineated in the Elections Act, 2017, is crucial, encompassing unfettered access to polling stations throughout various stages of the process, including vote counting and result consolidation, for candidates, their representatives, and observers. Presiding Officers are mandated to furnish copies of Form-45 and Form-46 for public scrutiny, while Returning Officers are obliged to provide Form-47, Form-48, and Form-49 to relevant stakeholders. Additionally, safeguarding citizens’ freedom of movement is imperative to facilitate unhindered participation in the electoral process.
Moreover, to ensure comprehensive coverage and uphold the integrity of the electoral process, accredited media personnel must be granted access to both polling stations and Returning Officers’ offices. This facilitates robust reporting on election proceedings, reinforcing transparency and accountability in the electoral process. Strengthening the Election Commission of Pakistan’s independence and capacity, improving transparency in campaign financing, and implementing voter education programs are vital. Additionally, promoting accountability and civic engagement empowers citizens to demand fair elections. Leveraging technology for voter registration and electoral monitoring can enhance transparency and reduce manipulation opportunities. Crucially, Pakistani politicians, including Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Maulana Fazal-Ur-Rehman, must prioritize long-term democratic goals over short-sighted politics to foster genuine democracy in Pakistan.
The FAFEN also laid down the responsibilities of the political parties and contesting candidates which are imperative to mention. Political parties and candidates are responsible for deploying trained polling agents at every booth within each polling station, ensuring their arrival by 6 a.m. with both authority letters and original National Identity Cards (NICs). According to Rule 80(3) of the Election Rules, 2017, one designated agent should supervise the counting process. Additionally, these agents are tasked with recording seal and serial numbers, meticulously observing, and signing all requisite forms and packets, including but not limited to Form-42, Form-43, Form-44, Form-45, and Form-46, in adherence to the guidelines delineated in the Election Rules, 2017, and the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) handbook.
In conclusion, the integrity of elections in Pakistan is essential for upholding democratic principles and ensuring the legitimacy of the government. Rigged elections undermine the voice of the people, erode public trust, and perpetuate political instability. Despite legal frameworks in place to deter electoral fraud, challenges persist in enforcing accountability and transparency. To combat rigged elections and uphold electoral integrity, concerted efforts are needed from all stakeholders, including the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), political parties, civil society, and the judiciary. Strengthening electoral institutions, promoting transparency, and fostering civic engagement are crucial steps towards achieving free and fair elections in Pakistan. Additionally, holding politicians accountable for their actions and prioritizing the long-term interests of democracy over short-term political gains are imperative for building a truly democratic society. Nevertheless, the resilience displayed by independent candidates in the election is commendable, surprising both opponents and the Pakistani people. Their unexpected performance adds intrigue to the final results and government formation. Regardless of the outcome, the priority remains the restoration of stability and the nation’s upward trajectory.
FARHAD ALI KHAN DURRANI
–The author is a practicing lawyer