Unveiling the Electoral Curtain

Social media is a wonderful platform for connectivity, knee-slapping memes and most importantly, unveiling the curtain on these “free and fair” elections in Pakistan. Allegedly, on 9th February 2024, our esteemed you-know-who barged into the RO’s office and forced PTI’s poll­ing agents out of the room. It was further claimed that PTI’s Major Tahir Sadiq was leading by 25,000 votes in NA-49 Attock-I; however, PML-N were declared the cham­pions of that constituency. As it stands, it is too soon to call any foul play, but one must question why it even happens at all.

Elections serve as the bedrock of democracy, representing the collective voice of the populace and facilitating the governance process. However, the integrity of elections is often compromised by rigging and electoral fraud, un­dermining the fundamental prin­ciples of democracy. Pakistan, like many other nations, has grappled with allegations of rigged elec­tions, prompting significant legal and ethical concerns. This article aims to delve into the pervasive is­sue of rigged elections in Pakistan, examining its legal consequences and the intricate challenges in up­holding electoral integrity.

Rigged elections entail the ma­nipulation of electoral processes to distort outcomes in favor of a specific candidate or party. This manipulation can take various forms, including voter intimida­tion, ballot stuffing, tampering with vote counts, and coercion. In Pakistan, allegations of electoral rigging have been widespread, with accusations directed to­wards both political entities and state institutions.

Multiple factors contribute to the prevalence of rigged elections in Pakistan. Political polarization, weak electoral institutions, and a lack of transparency and account­ability in the electoral process create fertile ground for manipu­lation. Moreover, the influence of wealth and power exacerbates the situation, allowing affluent candidates to influence outcomes through vote-buying and other il­licit means. Additionally, histori­cal grievances, ethnic tensions, and regional disparities often ex­acerbate the vulnerability of the electoral process to manipulation.

The Constitution of Pakistan serves as the cornerstone of the nation’s electoral system. Article 218 establishes the Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP), defin­ing its composition, functions, and powers, while Article 226 man­dates the use of secret ballots to preserve voter autonomy during elections. Additionally, Articles 62 and 63 outline the qualifications and disqualifications for parlia­mentary and provincial assembly membership, including penalties for corruption and electoral fraud.

Supplementing the constitu­tional framework, the Election Act 2017 provides a comprehen­sive legal structure for conduct­ing elections in Pakistan. This legislation delineates various electoral offenses such as bribery, undue influence, impersonation, and tampering with ballot boxes, with corresponding punishments outlined in Section 167, including fines and imprisonment. Togeth­er, these constitutional provisions and legal statutes form the back­bone of Pakistan’s electoral pro­cess, aiming to ensure fairness, transparency, and accountability in democratic proceedings.

The ramifications of rigged elec­tions extend beyond immediate impacts on electoral outcomes. They corrode public trust in the democratic process, fuel political instability, and undermine the le­gitimacy of the government. From a legal perspective, perpetrators of electoral fraud can face severe penalties, including disqualifica­tion from holding public office, fines, and imprisonment. None­theless, prosecuting electoral of­fenders necessitates robust evi­dence and a fair judicial process, elements that are often lacking in Pakistan’s context due to political influence and systemic weakness­es. Upholding electoral integrity in Pakistan is fraught with nu­merous challenges, including in­adequate voter education, insuffi­cient oversight mechanisms, and the politicization of state institu­tions. Additionally, the pervasive­ness of corruption and patronage networks further complicates efforts to conduct free and fair elections. Addressing these chal­lenges requires concerted efforts from all stakeholders, including political parties, civil society, and the judiciary, to fortify electoral institutions, promote transpar­ency, and ensure accountability.

To combat rigged elections and uphold electoral integrity in Paki­stan, several measures can be ad­opted. Prior to the elections, the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) urged all stakeholders to ensure all voters are able to exercise their right to vote in the elections on 8th February 2024 and the course of counting are conducted in a transparent fash­ion as per the provisions of the Elections Act 2017.

The Election Act 2017 provides a comprehensive legal framework for conducting elections in Paki­stan. The ECP have an important duty of reinforcing and reaffirming the provisions of the Elections Act 2017 and Elections Rules 2017 to minimize any sort of corrupt prac­tices. The ECP shoulders the re­sponsibility of meticulously exer­cising its authority under Section 8(b) of the Elections Act, 2017, to scrutinize decisions made by Re­turning Officers regarding reject­ed ballots in constituencies where the margin of victory falls below the number of discarded ballots. Concurrently, the ECP must up­hold transparency by promptly disclosing the count of postal bal­lots issued for each National and Provincial Assembly constituency on its website.

Ensuring strict adherence to electoral protocols delineated in the Elections Act, 2017, is crucial, encompassing unfettered access to polling stations throughout various stages of the process, in­cluding vote counting and result consolidation, for candidates, their representatives, and ob­servers. Presiding Officers are mandated to furnish copies of Form-45 and Form-46 for public scrutiny, while Returning Officers are obliged to provide Form-47, Form-48, and Form-49 to rel­evant stakeholders. Additionally, safeguarding citizens’ freedom of movement is imperative to facili­tate unhindered participation in the electoral process.

Moreover, to ensure compre­hensive coverage and uphold the integrity of the electoral process, accredited media personnel must be granted access to both polling stations and Returning Officers’ offices. This facilitates robust re­porting on election proceedings, reinforcing transparency and ac­countability in the electoral pro­cess. Strengthening the Election Commission of Pakistan’s inde­pendence and capacity, improv­ing transparency in campaign fi­nancing, and implementing voter education programs are vital. Additionally, promoting account­ability and civic engagement em­powers citizens to demand fair elections. Leveraging technology for voter registration and elec­toral monitoring can enhance transparency and reduce manip­ulation opportunities. Crucially, Pakistani politicians, including Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Bila­wal Bhutto Zardari, and Maulana Fazal-Ur-Rehman, must prioritize long-term democratic goals over short-sighted politics to foster genuine democracy in Pakistan.

The FAFEN also laid down the responsibilities of the political parties and contesting candidates which are imperative to mention. Political parties and candidates are responsible for deploying trained polling agents at every booth within each polling station, ensuring their arrival by 6 a.m. with both authority letters and original National Identity Cards (NICs). According to Rule 80(3) of the Election Rules, 2017, one des­ignated agent should supervise the counting process. Addition­ally, these agents are tasked with recording seal and serial num­bers, meticulously observing, and signing all requisite forms and packets, including but not limited to Form-42, Form-43, Form-44, Form-45, and Form-46, in adher­ence to the guidelines delineated in the Election Rules, 2017, and the Election Commission of Paki­stan’s (ECP) handbook.

In conclusion, the integrity of elections in Pakistan is essential for upholding democratic princi­ples and ensuring the legitimacy of the government. Rigged elec­tions undermine the voice of the people, erode public trust, and perpetuate political instability. Despite legal frameworks in place to deter electoral fraud, challeng­es persist in enforcing account­ability and transparency. To com­bat rigged elections and uphold electoral integrity, concerted ef­forts are needed from all stake­holders, including the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), political parties, civil society, and the judiciary. Strengthening electoral institutions, promoting transparency, and fostering civic engagement are crucial steps towards achieving free and fair elections in Pakistan. Addition­ally, holding politicians account­able for their actions and pri­oritizing the long-term interests of democracy over short-term political gains are imperative for building a truly democratic soci­ety. Nevertheless, the resilience displayed by independent candi­dates in the election is commend­able, surprising both opponents and the Pakistani people. Their unexpected performance adds in­trigue to the final results and gov­ernment formation. Regardless of the outcome, the priority remains the restoration of stability and the nation’s upward trajectory.

FARHAD ALI KHAN DURRANI

–The author is a practicing lawyer