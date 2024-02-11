Voters exercised their right without any hindrance in elections: PM

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said the voters in the currently held general elections exercised their constitutional right without any hindrance.

In an interview with Turkish broadcaster TRT, he said despite se­curity challenges, the people vot­ed for their favourite candidates. He said the results showed that it was, by and large, a free and fair exercise.

Responding to a question about the sus­pension of the mobile ser­vices, he said that to face the security challenge, they had to block the communication chan­nels; otherwise, they did not have any political motive whatsoever.

He clarified it was only mo­bile services that were suspend­ed while the internet service was available.

The caretaker prime minister also expressed his best wishes for the next government and prayed for the political and economic stabili­ty of the people of Pakistan. He said that he anticipated a coalition gov­ernment, but it is up to the political parties to negotiate.