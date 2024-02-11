Wildlife dept rescues leopard cub in Azad Kashmir

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) Sunday rescued a leopard cub from Azad Jammu and Kashmir's (AJK) Dhirkot Tehsil.



The female cub, aged five to six months, suffers from broken teeth and fractured legs after locals attacked it — with medical examination further revealing severe dehydration and skin infections.

As per an IWMB spokesperson, the condition of the female leopard cub, named "Lucky", is out of danger owing to the timely provision of emergency medical services.

Following its rescue, the leopard has started taking its meals and will transferred to the Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in the next few days after the initial veterinary medical care required by the feline.

It is pertinent to know that AJK and other adjoining areas often witness sightings of wild leopards and other wild animals.

Last year, at least three IWMB officials were injured during an effort to contain a loose wild leopard in Islamabad.

During the efforts to capture the feline, a female wildlife officer was also attacked by the wild animal which had managed to escape the traps set up by the IWMB officials.