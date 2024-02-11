Winners of Punjab Assembly seats

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N), Salah Ud Din Khan has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-286, Dera Ghazi Khan-I by securing 37,513 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Farhat Abbas Baloch, an independent candidate who bagged 35,699 votes. Voters turn-out remained 50.53 per cent.
PML-N’S USAMA LEGHARI WINS PP-287 ELECTION
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N), Usama Leghari has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-287, Dera Ghazi Khan-II by securing 60,033 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Ikhlaq Ahmed, an independent candidate who bagged 59,090 votes. Voters turn-out remained 22.92 per cent.
INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE MUHAMMAD HANIF WINS PP-288 ELECTION
Independent Candidate, Muhammad Hanif has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-288, Dera Ghazi Khan-III by securing 41,657 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Malik Muhammad Iqbal Saqib, an independent candidate who bagged 39,751 votes. Voters turn-out remained 58.18 per cent.
INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE MAHMOOD QADIR KHAN WINS PP-289 ELECTION
Independent Candidate, Mahmood Qadir Khan has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-289, Dera Ghazi Khan-IV by 32,657 securing votes.According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Sardar Ahmad Ali Khan Darishak, an independent candidate who bagged 30,481 votes.Voters turn-out remained 41.38 per cent.
CM INSPECTS UPGRADED BUILDING OF RACE COURSE POLICE STATION
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the Race Course police station and inspected the upgraded building. The CM witnessed offices of the police officers and personnel, reviewed the meeting room along with other rooms. He visited the new office of DIG Security Division and also witnessed offices of other officers of the Security Division and lauded its construction quality. IG Police Dr. Usman Anwar briefed the CM about the upgradation project. Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Board Chairman Dr Farqat Alamgir, CCPO, CTO and other police officials were also present.
INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE SAIMA KANWAL WINS PP-260 ELECTION
Independent Candidate, Saima Kanwal has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-260, Rahim Yar Khan-VI by securing 54,980 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, an independent candidate who bagged 20,824 votes. Overall voters’ turn-out remained 46.05%.
INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE JAM AMANULLAH WINS PP-261 ELECTION
Independent Candidate, Jam Amanullah has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-261, Rahim Yar Khan-VII by securing 42,429 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Makhdoom Muhammad Irtaza of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) who bagged 23,637 votes. Overall voters’ turn-out remained 50.49%.
INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE ASIF MAJEED WINS PP-262 ELECTION
Independent Candidate, Asif Majeed has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-262, Rahim Yar Khan-VIII by securing 54,786 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Umar Jaffar of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 25,200 votes. Overall voters’ turn-out remained 47.09%.
INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE SAIMA KANWAL WINS PP-263 ELECTION
Independent Candidate, Muhammad Naeem has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-263, Rahim Yar Khan-IX by securing 61,401 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Rana Mahmood-ul-Hassan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 46,220 votes.
INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE MUHAMMAD DAUD KHAN WINS PP-273 ELECTION
Independent Candidate, Muhammad Daud Khan has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-273, Muzaffargarh-VI by securing 54,664 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Allah Wasaya Aurf Junooh Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 38,387 votes. Overall voters’ turn-out remained 56.02%.
PML-N’S SIBTAIN RAZA WINS PP-274 ELECTION
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N), Muhammad Sibtain Raza has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-274, Muzaffargarh-VII by securing 44,560 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Shahzad Rasool Khan, an independent candidate who bagged 37,670 votes. Overall voters’ turn-out remained 53.81%.
PML-N’S NAWAB GOPANG WINS PP-275 ELECTION
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N), Muhammad Nawab Khan Gopang has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-275, Muzaffargarh-VIII by securing 57,930 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Amina Qaim, an independent candidate who bagged 45,969 votes. Overall voters’ turn-out remained 54.59%.
INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE RANA AURANGZAIB WINS PP-276 ELECTION
Independent Candidate, Rana Aurangzaib has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-276, Kot Addu-I by securing 47,164 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Amjad Pervaiz of Pakistan Muslim. Overall voters’ turn-out remained 58.95%.
INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE NADIA KHAR WINS PP-277 ELECTION
Independent Candidate, Nadia Khar has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-277, Kot Addu-II by securing 55,147 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Zeeshan Gurmani, an independent candidate who bagged 46,260 votes. Overall voters’ turn-out remained 51.59%.
INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE AHSAN ALI WINS PP-278 ELECTION
Independent Candidate, Muhammad Ahsan Ali has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-278, Kot Addu-III by securing 60,500 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Ahmed Yar of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 53,083 votes.
INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE SAJJAD AHMAD WINS PP-265 ELECTION
Independent Candidate, Sajjad Ahmad has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-265, Rahim Yar Khan-XI by securing 42,017 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Chaudhry Muhammad Shafiq Anwar of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz who bagged 42,017 votes. Overall voters’ turn-out remained 52.94%.
INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE ATHAR MAQBOOL WINS PP-279 ELECTION
Independent Candidate, Muhammad Athar Maqbool has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-279, Layyah-I by securing 54,423 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Malik Ahmed Ali Lakkh of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 51,478 votes. Overall voters’ turn-out remained 57.65%.
INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE SHAHABUDDIN KHAN WINS PP-280 ELECTION
Independent Candidate, Shahabuddin Khan has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-280, Layyah-II by securing 39,057 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Malik Abdul Shakoor Sawag of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 26,942 votes. Overall voters’ turn-out remained 58.94%.
INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE SHOAIB AMEER WINS PP-281 ELECTION
Independent Candidate, Shoaib Ameer has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-281, Layyah-III by securing 38,353 votes.According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Tahir of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz who bagged 34,870 votes.
INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE OSAMA GUJJAR WINS PP-282 ELECTION
Independent Candidate, Osama Asghar Ali Gujjar has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-282, Layyah-IV by securing 53,887 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Hashim Hussain, an independent candidate who bagged 27,384 votes.