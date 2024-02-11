Winners of Punjab Assembly seats

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N), Salah Ud Din Khan has won the Punjab Assembly elec­tion from PP-286, Dera Ghazi Khan-I by securing 37,513 votes. According to the unofficial result is­sued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Farhat Abbas Baloch, an independent candi­date who bagged 35,699 votes. Voters turn-out remained 50.53 per cent.

PML-N’S USAMA LEGHARI WINS PP-287 ELECTION

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N), Us­ama Leghari has won the Punjab Assembly elec­tion from PP-287, Dera Ghazi Khan-II by securing 60,033 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Ikhlaq Ahmed, an independent candidate who bagged 59,090 votes. Voters turn-out re­mained 22.92 per cent.

INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE MUHAMMAD HANIF WINS PP-288 ELECTION

Independent Candidate, Muhammad Hanif has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-288, Dera Ghazi Khan-III by securing 41,657 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Malik Muhammad Iqbal Saqib, an independent candi­date who bagged 39,751 votes. Voters turn-out remained 58.18 per cent.

INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE MAHMOOD QADIR KHAN WINS PP-289 ELECTION

Independent Candidate, Mahmood Qadir Khan has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-289, Dera Ghazi Khan-IV by 32,657 securing votes.According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Sardar Ahmad Ali Khan Darishak, an independent candidate who bagged 30,481 votes.Voters turn-out remained 41.38 per cent.

CM INSPECTS UPGRADED BUILDING OF RACE COURSE POLICE STATION

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the Race Course police station and inspected the upgraded building. The CM wit­nessed offices of the police officers and person­nel, reviewed the meeting room along with other rooms. He visited the new office of DIG Security Division and also witnessed offices of other of­ficers of the Security Division and lauded its construction quality. IG Police Dr. Usman Anwar briefed the CM about the upgradation project. Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Board Chair­man Dr Farqat Alamgir, CCPO, CTO and other po­lice officials were also present.

INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE SAIMA KANWAL WINS PP-260 ELECTION

Independent Candidate, Saima Kanwal has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-260, Rahim Yar Khan-VI by securing 54,980 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Of­ficer/ECP, his runner-up was Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, an independent candidate who bagged 20,824 votes. Overall voters’ turn-out re­mained 46.05%.

INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE JAM AMANULLAH WINS PP-261 ELECTION

Independent Candidate, Jam Amanullah has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-261, Rahim Yar Khan-VII by securing 42,429 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Makh­doom Muhammad Irtaza of Pakistan Peoples Par­ty Parliamentarians (PPPP) who bagged 23,637 votes. Overall voters’ turn-out remained 50.49%.

INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE ASIF MAJEED WINS PP-262 ELECTION

Independent Candidate, Asif Majeed has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-262, Rahim Yar Khan-VIII by securing 54,786 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Of­ficer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Umar Jaffar of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 25,200 votes. Overall voters’ turn-out remained 47.09%.

INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE SAIMA KANWAL WINS PP-263 ELECTION

Independent Candidate, Muhammad Naeem has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-263, Rahim Yar Khan-IX by securing 61,401 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Rana Mahmood-ul-Hassan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 46,220 votes.

INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE MUHAMMAD DAUD KHAN WINS PP-273 ELECTION

Independent Candidate, Muhammad Daud Khan has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-273, Muzaffargarh-VI by securing 54,664 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Allah Wasaya Aurf Junooh Khan of Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 38,387 votes. Overall voters’ turn-out remained 56.02%.

PML-N’S SIBTAIN RAZA WINS PP-274 ELECTION

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N), Muhammad Sibtain Raza has won the Punjab As­sembly election from PP-274, Muzaffargarh-VII by securing 44,560 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Shahzad Rasool Khan, an indepen­dent candidate who bagged 37,670 votes. Overall voters’ turn-out remained 53.81%.

PML-N’S NAWAB GOPANG WINS PP-275 ELECTION

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N), Mu­hammad Nawab Khan Gopang has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-275, Muzaffargarh-VIII by securing 57,930 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Amina Qaim, an indepen­dent candidate who bagged 45,969 votes. Overall voters’ turn-out remained 54.59%.

INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE RANA AURANGZAIB WINS PP-276 ELECTION

Independent Candidate, Rana Aurangzaib has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-276, Kot Addu-I by securing 47,164 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Offi­cer/ECP, his runner-up was Amjad Pervaiz of Pak­istan Muslim. Overall voters’ turn-out remained 58.95%.

INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE NADIA KHAR WINS PP-277 ELECTION

Independent Candidate, Nadia Khar has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-277, Kot Addu-II by securing 55,147 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Offi­cer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Zeeshan Gurmani, an independent candidate who bagged 46,260 votes. Overall voters’ turn-out remained 51.59%.

INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE AHSAN ALI WINS PP-278 ELECTION

Independent Candidate, Muhammad Ahsan Ali has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-278, Kot Addu-III by securing 60,500 votes. Ac­cording to the unofficial result issued by the Re­turning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Ahmed Yar of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 53,083 votes.

INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE SAJJAD AHMAD WINS PP-265 ELECTION

Independent Candidate, Sajjad Ahmad has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-265, Rahim Yar Khan-XI by securing 42,017 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Of­ficer/ECP, his runner-up was Chaudhry Muham­mad Shafiq Anwar of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz who bagged 42,017 votes. Overall voters’ turn-out remained 52.94%.

INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE ATHAR MAQBOOL WINS PP-279 ELECTION

Independent Candidate, Muhammad Athar Maqbool has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-279, Layyah-I by securing 54,423 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Malik Ahmed Ali Lakkh of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 51,478 votes. Over­all voters’ turn-out remained 57.65%.

INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE SHAHABUDDIN KHAN WINS PP-280 ELECTION

Independent Candidate, Shahabuddin Khan has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-280, Layyah-II by securing 39,057 votes. According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Offi­cer/ECP, his runner-up was Malik Abdul Shakoor Sawag of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who bagged 26,942 votes. Overall voters’ turn-out remained 58.94%.

INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE SHOAIB AMEER WINS PP-281 ELECTION

Independent Candidate, Shoaib Ameer has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-281, Layyah-III by securing 38,353 votes.According to the unof­ficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Tahir of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz who bagged 34,870 votes.

INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE OSAMA GUJJAR WINS PP-282 ELECTION

Independent Candidate, Osama Asghar Ali Guj­jar has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-282, Layyah-IV by securing 53,887 votes. Accord­ing to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Hashim Hussain, an independent candidate who bagged 27,384 votes.