Winter tourism – a precious earning source for GB people

GILGIT- BALTISTAN - A land of mesmerizing valleys, tower­ing mountains, chilly deserts, singing brooks and enchanting lakes – Gilg­it-Baltistan offers unlimited bounties of nature to visitors pouring in from across the country and abroad.

Boasting of world’s great moun­tain ranges -the Karakoram, Hindu­kash, and Himalayan, this region is also home to pride of Pakistan – the K-2 and Nanga Parbat, the second-largest gla­cier Siachen and the breathtaking Deo­sai plain situated at 14,000 feet above sea level.

The marvel of Karakoram Highway carved through mountains, dozens of lakes scattered all cross Gilgit-Baltis­tan and tall pines speak volumes of its natural beauty and serene environ­ment always praised by nature lovers.

But, despite all the natural beauty and loveable scene of the region, the potential for winter tourism is yet to be fully tapped and numerous destina­tions are yet to be either fully explored or developed to attract more tourists.

Winter in Gilgit-Baltistan offers yet another opportunity to experience na­ture’s raw beauty through festivals, skiing, snowboarding, trekking and much more and being in some money for the local people.

Living in a distant and tough re­gion, most of the region’s population usually bank upon earning from tour­ism, handicrafts and dry fruits among whom tourism offering them sufficient dividend to keep the mare go.

Sports and Tourism Secretary GB Asif Ullah Khan said nearly two million local and international backpackers attended various winter and summer festivities in the area last year while more than 155 high-altitude climbers summited the world’s second tallest mountain, K2.

“These activities provide for an am­ple opportunity of earning for the GB government and the local people and we want to see more tourists coming to GB in winter as well,” he said.

“Therefore, we are promoting winter activities and endeavour to keep this area open for tourists throughout the year to experience unique traditions and culture of the local people,” Asif Ul­lah said.

Although winter tourism is challeng­ing and adventurous yet the nature lov­ing souls do not miss to embrace the opportunity to see snow covered peaks and freezing lakes with mercury going down to around minus ten.

So, the experts and local people de­sire from the government to play its due role for by promoting winter sports like skiing, ice hockey and mountain­eering in difficult terrains and support cultural activities and festivals.

“Despite being in its early stages, Gil­git-Baltistan has hosted several winter festivals like Shyok Winter Festival and winter games at Khalti Lake, Naltar val­ley and other places,” remarked Alam Khan, a local tourist guide.

“But, there is dire need to properly advertising these events and improve infrastructure to boost winter tour­ism,” Alam added.

Ice hockey stands out as a popular winter sport in Gilgit-Baltistan, with championships held in various dis­tricts. It’s Naltar and Rattu areas are fa­mous for skiing, with the National Ski Championship attracting international participants. With increased outreach and funding, new ski resorts can be es­tablished across Gilgit-Baltistan.

Ali Akbar, a member and trekker of GB-based adventure tourism outfit has stated that while trekking is often as­sociated to summers, winter trekking in GB has its charm and vast potential.

“Challenging treks like Gondogoro La Pass and Biafo Hisper Snow Lake Trek always await adventure seekers,” Ali said. “Winter mountaineering – al­though a bit riskier, is yet an exciting opportunity offered by the high-alti­tude mountains of GB. Scaling snow-capped mountains during winter can be a memorable expedition.”

He mentioned that Naltar has already produced international-level athletes in skiing, showcasing the region’s tal­ent. “With grassroots-level investment in winter sports, Pakistan can aspire to win laurels at international events like Olympic.”

Planning a winter trip to Gilg­it-Baltistan involves considering avail­able hotels, heated rooms, transport and restaurants. Accessible places in winter include Kachura Lakes, Naltar valley, Hunza valley, Khalti lake in dis­trict Ghizer Khaplu, with Khunjarab being perfect for snow lovers.

“Kachura Lakes in Baltistan region of­fer a picturesque winter experience as breathtaking Naltar and Hunza valleys are less to none in beauty and adven­ture,” said Imtiaz Ahmad, an expert for winter trekking. “The valleys across the region not only offer leisure time for tourists but also provide opportunity for local people to earn some money.”

“As the region lacks industries and other commercial activities like rest of the country, tourism emerges as one of the major source of earning for peo­ple,” he said and mentioned to busi­nesses like hotelling, guiding, shop­ping, trekking, jeep travelling.

“As the regions vary from one anoth­er, the earning potentials in this region is associated to tourism, fruits, ho­telling etc,” he added. “Therefore, the government should promote tourism, small industry to produce handcrafts and flourish fruit market to exports its products to world destinations.”