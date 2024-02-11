Sunday, February 11, 2024
Yemen’s Houthis hold funeral for 17 militants killed in US-UK air strikes

Houthis have launched waves of exploding drones, missiles as a response to Israel’s military operations in Gaza

News Desk
February 11, 2024
International, Newspaper

SANA’A  -  Yemen’s Houthi militia held a funeral on Saturday for at least 17 militants killed during joint US-British airstrikes targeting the Iran-backed militants, the Houthi-run Saba news agen­cy said, Reuters reports. The Houthis have launched waves of exploding drones and mis­siles at commercial ships since Nov. 19 in what they say is a response to Israel’s military operations in Gaza, prompting Britain and the United States to start retaliatory strikes last month. “These crimes will not discourage the Yemeni people from continuing their support and backing of their brothers in the Gaza Strip,” Saba said in its coverage of the funerals.

Besides the airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, the US and Britain have re­turned the militia to a list of terrorist groups as turmoil from the Israel-Hamas war spreads through the region. The Houthi campaign has dis­rupted international shipping, causing some companies to suspend transits through the Red Sea and instead take the much longer, costlier journey around Africa.

No govt can be formed in Centre, Punjab, Balochistan sans PPP: Bilawal

News Desk

