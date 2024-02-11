Zara Larsson reveals how she bought her master recordings

STOCKHOLM - Two years ago, Swedish pop star Zara Larsson went independent, buying back the rights to her master record­ings and setting up her own record label. This week sees the first fruits of that venture, as she releases her fourth album, Venus, on her Sommer House imprint. “I feel like I’m a boss lady,” the singer tells the BBC. “I feel grown, and I feel like I’m in control over what I do in a different way.” It’s been a long road to get here. Larsson first found fame at the age of 10, when she won Sweden’s version of Britain’s Got Talent, singing a cover of Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On. She subsequently signed to the Swedish label TEN, where she scored international hits with songs like Lush Life, So Good, Ruin My Life and the Clean Bandit collaboration Symphony. Then, in 2022, the head of the label de­cided it was time to shut up shop. His name was Ola Håkansson - a Swedish music legend, who had recorded with Abba’s Agnetha Faltskog and helped launch bands like The Cardigans and Icona Pop. But he was turning 75 and wanted to retire. “Ola said, ‘You know what? I think I’ve done my time. I’m getting to a point where I just want to be with my family,’” Larsson explains.

But Håkansson had watched the fall-out when Taylor Swift’s old label, Big Machine, was put up for sale in 2019.

When the company’s back catalogue was snapped up by an investment company, Swift protested that she’d been denied the opportunity to take ownership of her master recordings.

Incensed, she set about re-recording them from scratch, devaluing the originals while regaining control of her songs. “Ola saw what went down with Taylor and felt that would be his night­mare,” says Larsson.