ZS Polo clinch Noon Polo Cup title

LAHORE - ZS Polo clinched the Noon Polo Cup trophy after thump­ing Newage Cables/Master Paints by 7½-3 in a thrilling finale here at the Lahore Polo Club on Saturday. The event attracted a substantial crowd, including families and polo en­thusiasts, eager to witness the clash of titans. The match was graced by the presence of no­table personalities such as for­mer four-goal player Amirud­din Noon, Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, and other distinguished members of the Noon family including Qasim, Salman, Al­eem, and Bilal Noon.

Bilal Hayat Noon led ZS Polo with an exceptional performance, scoring three spectacular goals. Teammate Zoraiz Shehzad added anoth­er two goals to the tally, with Aleem Yar Tiwana and Mu­hammad Ali Malik contribut­ing one goal each, showcas­ing the team’s formidable prowess. On the opposing side, Newage Cables/Master Paints’ efforts were led by Adnan Jalil Azam with two goals, and Sahar Yaghoobi, who managed to put one past the goal line. The day also featured a closely contested subsidiary final where Guard Group edged out Sheik­hoo Steel/Diamond Paints with a score of 5-4. Taimur Mawaz Khan was the stand­out player for Guard Group, scoring all five goals for his team, while Kashif Jamal, Shi­raz Qureshi, and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed scored for Sheikhoo Steel/Diamond Paints, mak­ing for an exciting precursor to the main event.

At the prize distribution ceremony, the Noon family members, serving as special guests, took the honor of distributing prizes to the winners and standout per­formers. They commended ZS Polo for their exceptional display of skill and technique that secured their victory. Additionally, they extended their best wishes to the runners-up, Newage Cables/ Master Paints, encouraging them to aim for triumph in future tournaments.